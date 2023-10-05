Grupo Televisa SAB ADR [TV] Stock trading around $2.92 per share: What’s Next?

Grupo Televisa SAB ADR [NYSE: TV] stock went on a downward path that fall over 0.00% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -7.59%. The company report on June 7, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Gabelli Funds to Host 15th Annual Media & Entertainment Symposium Thursday, June 8, 2023.

Over the last 12 months, TV stock dropped by -46.32%. The one-year Grupo Televisa SAB ADR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 78.47. The average equity rating for TV stock is currently 1.45, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.59 billion, with 546.04 million shares outstanding and 545.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.67M shares, TV stock reached a trading volume of 2984624 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Grupo Televisa SAB ADR [TV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TV shares is $13.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TV stock is a recommendation set at 1.45. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Grupo Televisa SAB ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 31, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Grupo Televisa SAB ADR is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for TV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.15.

TV Stock Performance Analysis:

Grupo Televisa SAB ADR [TV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.59. With this latest performance, TV shares dropped by -27.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 21.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 24.33 for Grupo Televisa SAB ADR [TV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.14, while it was recorded at 3.02 for the last single week of trading, and 4.88 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Grupo Televisa SAB ADR Fundamentals:

Grupo Televisa SAB ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.74 and a Current Ratio set at 1.78.

TV Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Grupo Televisa SAB ADR go to 11.10%.

Grupo Televisa SAB ADR [TV] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of TV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in TV stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in TV stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.