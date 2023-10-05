Goldman slashes price target on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc ADR [SMFG] – find out why.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc ADR [NYSE: SMFG] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.77% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.23%. The company report on September 28, 2023 at 10:12 AM that Manufacturers Bank Announces Plans to Rebrand as SMBC MANUBANK.

Manufacturers Bank, a subsidiary of SMBC Americas Holdings, Inc., a member of SMBC Group, announced that it will be changing its name to SMBC MANUBANK as it expands into new markets and industries, and highlighting its decades-long affiliation with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, a global leader in finance and innovation.

Earlier this year, the bank launched Jenius Bank, a digital division catering to U.S. consumers nationwide that offers personal loans with plans to provide savings accounts and a mobile app in the coming months.

Over the last 12 months, SMFG stock rose by 69.16%. The one-year Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc ADR stock forecast points to a potential downside of -23.89. The average equity rating for SMFG stock is currently 1.73, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $63.30 billion, with 6.72 billion shares outstanding and 6.67 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.53M shares, SMFG stock reached a trading volume of 4631137 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc ADR [SMFG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SMFG shares is $7.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SMFG stock is a recommendation set at 1.73. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc ADR is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for SMFG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.69.

SMFG Stock Performance Analysis:

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc ADR [SMFG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.23. With this latest performance, SMFG shares gained by 1.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 69.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SMFG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.54 for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc ADR [SMFG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.38, while it was recorded at 9.80 for the last single week of trading, and 8.63 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc ADR Fundamentals:

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 2.43.

SMFG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SMFG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc ADR go to 6.30%.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc ADR [SMFG] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of SMFG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SMFG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SMFG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.