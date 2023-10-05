Gold Fields Ltd ADR [GFI] moved down -0.28: Why It’s Important

Gold Fields Ltd ADR [NYSE: GFI] closed the trading session at $10.72 on 10/04/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $10.52, while the highest price level was $10.725. The company report on May 4, 2023 at 3:02 AM that Gold Fields Limited – Operational update for the quarter ended 31 March 2023.

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) (JSE: GFI) is pleased to provide an operational update for the quarter ended 31 March 2023. Detailed financial and operational results are provided on a six-monthly basis i.e. at the end of June and December.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 3.57 percent and weekly performance of -3.16 percent. The stock has been moved at -23.32 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -12.42 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -18.17 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.17M shares, GFI reached to a volume of 4407786 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Gold Fields Ltd ADR [GFI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GFI shares is $14.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GFI stock is a recommendation set at 2.78. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Gold Fields Ltd ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gold Fields Ltd ADR is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for GFI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for GFI in the course of the last twelve months was 16.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.12.

GFI stock trade performance evaluation

Gold Fields Ltd ADR [GFI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.16. With this latest performance, GFI shares dropped by -12.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GFI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.86 for Gold Fields Ltd ADR [GFI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.54, while it was recorded at 10.72 for the last single week of trading, and 13.00 for the last 200 days.

Gold Fields Ltd ADR [GFI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Gold Fields Ltd ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.12 and a Current Ratio set at 1.12.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Gold Fields Ltd ADR [GFI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GFI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gold Fields Ltd ADR go to 5.90%.

Gold Fields Ltd ADR [GFI]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of GFI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in GFI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in GFI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.