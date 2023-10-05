Gen Digital Inc [GEN] stock Initiated by Evercore ISI analyst, price target now $27

Gen Digital Inc [NASDAQ: GEN] plunged by -$0.22 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $17.445 during the day while it closed the day at $17.14. The company report on October 3, 2023 at 5:25 PM that Engaging Employees and Communities in the Czech Republic.



Gen Digital Inc stock has also loss -4.25% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GEN stock has declined by -4.35% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 0.47% and lost -20.02% year-on date.

The market cap for GEN stock reached $10.96 billion, with 640.00 million shares outstanding and 578.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.49M shares, GEN reached a trading volume of 3409704 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Gen Digital Inc [GEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GEN shares is $23.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.43. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Gen Digital Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gen Digital Inc is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for GEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for GEN in the course of the last twelve months was 14.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

GEN stock trade performance evaluation

Gen Digital Inc [GEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.25. With this latest performance, GEN shares dropped by -16.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 21.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 11.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.77 for Gen Digital Inc [GEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.60, while it was recorded at 17.50 for the last single week of trading, and 19.12 for the last 200 days.

Gen Digital Inc [GEN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Gen Digital Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Gen Digital Inc [GEN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gen Digital Inc go to 11.90%.

Gen Digital Inc [GEN]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of GEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in GEN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in GEN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.