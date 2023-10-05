Gates Industrial Corporation plc [GTES] moved up 0.53: Why It’s Important

Gates Industrial Corporation plc [NYSE: GTES] price surged by 0.53 percent to reach at $0.06. The company report on September 1, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Gates Industrial to Participate in Morgan Stanley’s 11th Annual Laguna Conference.

Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES), a global manufacturer of innovative, highly engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions, today announced that the Company will participate in Morgan Stanley’s 11th Annual Laguna Conference in Dana Point, California, on Wednesday, September 13, 2023. Ivo Jurek, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at 2:40 p.m. Eastern time.

To listen to a live webcast of this presentation, please visit the Events & Presentations section of the Gates Investor Relations website at investors.gates.com and click on the event webcast link. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days at investors.gates.com.

A sum of 4434943 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.61M shares. Gates Industrial Corporation plc shares reached a high of $11.56 and dropped to a low of $11.33 until finishing in the latest session at $11.45.

The one-year GTES stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.58. The average equity rating for GTES stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Gates Industrial Corporation plc [GTES]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GTES shares is $15.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GTES stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Gates Industrial Corporation plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gates Industrial Corporation plc is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for GTES stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for GTES in the course of the last twelve months was 6.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.17.

GTES Stock Performance Analysis:

Gates Industrial Corporation plc [GTES] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.22. With this latest performance, GTES shares dropped by -5.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GTES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.67 for Gates Industrial Corporation plc [GTES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.07, while it was recorded at 11.53 for the last single week of trading, and 12.80 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Gates Industrial Corporation plc Fundamentals:

Gates Industrial Corporation plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.17 and a Current Ratio set at 2.97.

GTES Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GTES. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gates Industrial Corporation plc go to 9.30%.

Gates Industrial Corporation plc [GTES] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of GTES stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in GTES stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in GTES stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.