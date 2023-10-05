Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc ADR [FRLN] is -47.38% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc ADR [NASDAQ: FRLN] loss -0.27% on the last trading session, reaching $3.75 price per share at the time. The company report on October 4, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Freeline Reports Positive Initial Clinical Data from First Cohort of Phase 1/2 GALILEO-1 Trial of FLT201, Its Novel Gene Therapy Candidate, in Gaucher Disease.

Robust increases of up to 700-fold over baseline in plasma GCase enzyme activity in first two patients treated with FLT201.

Normalization of leukocyte GCase in both patients demonstrates cellular uptake from plasma.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc ADR represents 4.34 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $16.35 million with the latest information. FRLN stock price has been found in the range of $3.51 to $5.30.

If compared to the average trading volume of 363.46K shares, FRLN reached a trading volume of 9585991 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc ADR [FRLN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FRLN shares is $9.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FRLN stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc ADR is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for FRLN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 26.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.90.

Trading performance analysis for FRLN stock

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc ADR [FRLN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.39. With this latest performance, FRLN shares gained by 18.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FRLN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.25 for Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc ADR [FRLN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.88, while it was recorded at 3.97 for the last single week of trading, and 5.30 for the last 200 days.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc ADR [FRLN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.45 and a Current Ratio set at 2.45.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc ADR [FRLN]

