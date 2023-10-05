For Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR [TAK], Analyst sees a rise to $20. What next?

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR [NYSE: TAK] loss -2.14% or -0.32 points to close at $14.63 with a heavy trading volume of 5103223 shares. The company report on October 3, 2023 at 4:50 PM that Takeda’s Dengue Vaccine Recommended by World Health Organization Advisory Group for Introduction in High Dengue Burden and Transmission Areas in Children Ages Six to 16 Years.

Experts Reviewed Data from QDENGA’s Clinical Program Across 19 Phase 1, 2 and 3 Trials with More Than 28,000 Participants.

- Advertisements -

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

WHO Will Consider the SAGE Recommendation and Provide Final Guidance on the Use of QDENGA in Public Vaccination Programs in the Coming Months.

It opened the trading session at $14.64, the shares rose to $14.668 and dropped to $14.545, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TAK points out that the company has recorded -12.24% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -19.14% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.16M shares, TAK reached to a volume of 5103223 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR [TAK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TAK shares is $16.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TAK stock is a recommendation set at 2.19. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for TAK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for TAK in the course of the last twelve months was 8.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.56.

Trading performance analysis for TAK stock

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR [TAK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.28. With this latest performance, TAK shares dropped by -4.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TAK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.46 for Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR [TAK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.45, while it was recorded at 15.18 for the last single week of trading, and 15.89 for the last 200 days.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR [TAK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.56 and a Current Ratio set at 0.99.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR [TAK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TAK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR go to 0.02%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR [TAK]

The top three institutional holders of TAK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in TAK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in TAK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.