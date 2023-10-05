For Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc [LXRX], Analyst sees a rise to $3. What next?

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc [NASDAQ: LXRX] plunged by -$0.01 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $1.04 during the day while it closed the day at $1.03. The company report on September 28, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Lexicon to Present Post Hoc Analysis of Scored Clinical Trial at the Heart Failure Society of America (HFSA) Annual Scientific Meeting 2023.

INPEFA® (sotagliflozin) recently approved by FDA for treatment of heart failure.

- Advertisements -

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

SCORED was one of two randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 3 cardiovascular outcomes studies that led to FDA approval.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc stock has also loss -14.88% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LXRX stock has declined by -53.60% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -55.98% and lost -46.07% year-on date.

The market cap for LXRX stock reached $252.28 million, with 244.93 million shares outstanding and 240.09 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.59M shares, LXRX reached a trading volume of 3805370 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc [LXRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LXRX shares is $6.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LXRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for LXRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 615.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.05.

LXRX stock trade performance evaluation

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc [LXRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.88. With this latest performance, LXRX shares dropped by -37.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LXRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.46 for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc [LXRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5666, while it was recorded at 1.0560 for the last single week of trading, and 2.1979 for the last 200 days.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc [LXRX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.09 and a Current Ratio set at 10.10.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc [LXRX]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of LXRX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in LXRX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in LXRX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.