For HF Sinclair Corp. [DINO], Analyst sees a rise to $63. What next?

HF Sinclair Corp. [NYSE: DINO] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.51% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -9.16%. The company report on October 4, 2023 at 4:30 PM that HF Sinclair Corporation and Holly Energy Partners, L.P. Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Webcast.

HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE: DINO) (“HF Sinclair”) and Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE: HEP) (“HEP”), plan to announce results for the quarter ending September 30, 2023 on November 2, 2023, before the opening of trading on the NYSE. HF Sinclair and HEP have scheduled a joint webcast conference on November 2, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern time to discuss financial results.

Over the last 12 months, DINO stock dropped by -6.11%. The one-year HF Sinclair Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.28. The average equity rating for DINO stock is currently 2.38, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $9.62 billion, with 197.08 million shares outstanding and 159.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.10M shares, DINO stock reached a trading volume of 3078518 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on HF Sinclair Corp. [DINO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DINO shares is $60.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DINO stock is a recommendation set at 2.38. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for HF Sinclair Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HF Sinclair Corp. is set at 1.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for DINO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for DINO in the course of the last twelve months was 4.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.19.

DINO Stock Performance Analysis:

HF Sinclair Corp. [DINO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.16. With this latest performance, DINO shares dropped by -8.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DINO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.88 for HF Sinclair Corp. [DINO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.74, while it was recorded at 55.67 for the last single week of trading, and 50.07 for the last 200 days.

Insight into HF Sinclair Corp. Fundamentals:

HF Sinclair Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.19 and a Current Ratio set at 2.32.

DINO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DINO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for HF Sinclair Corp. go to 3.10%.

HF Sinclair Corp. [DINO] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of DINO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in DINO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in DINO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.