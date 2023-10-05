First Solar Inc [FSLR] is 1.36% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

First Solar Inc [NASDAQ: FSLR] jumped around 0.57 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $151.82 at the close of the session, up 0.38%. The company report on September 21, 2023 at 1:29 PM that First Solar Breaks Ground on $1.1 Billion, 3.5 GW Louisiana Manufacturing Facility.

Louisiana manufacturing plant will create over 700 new direct manufacturing jobs in the state.

First Solar, Inc. (Nasdaq: FSLR) today broke ground on a previously announced manufacturing facility in Iberia Parish, Louisiana, its fifth fully vertically integrated factory in the United States. The ceremony was attended by the Governor of Louisiana, John Bel Edwards, and other dignitaries from the state.

First Solar Inc stock is now 1.36% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FSLR Stock saw the intraday high of $152.88 and lowest of $146.61 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 232.00, which means current price is +7.06% above from all time high which was touched on 05/12/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.97M shares, FSLR reached a trading volume of 3372960 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about First Solar Inc [FSLR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FSLR shares is $249.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FSLR stock is a recommendation set at 1.86. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for First Solar Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First Solar Inc is set at 6.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for FSLR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.71.

How has FSLR stock performed recently?

First Solar Inc [FSLR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.28. With this latest performance, FSLR shares dropped by -18.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSLR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.81 for First Solar Inc [FSLR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 181.97, while it was recorded at 156.50 for the last single week of trading, and 186.77 for the last 200 days.

First Solar Inc [FSLR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

First Solar Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.66 and a Current Ratio set at 3.36.

Earnings analysis for First Solar Inc [FSLR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FSLR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for First Solar Inc go to 5.64%.

Insider trade positions for First Solar Inc [FSLR]

The top three institutional holders of FSLR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in FSLR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in FSLR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.