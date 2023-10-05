Evercore ISI slashes price target on Lithium Americas Corp [LAC] – find out why.

Lithium Americas Corp [NYSE: LAC] price plunged by -27.61 percent to reach at -$4.47. The company report on October 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM that Lithium Americas Closes Separation to Create Two Leading Lithium Companies.

“We look forward to seeing these two market-leading companies thrive independently,” said Jonathan Evans, President and CEO of Lithium Americas (NewCo) and former President and CEO of Lithium Americas. “The Separation offers investors two unique and highly focused pure-play lithium companies with world-class assets in our respective regions of operation.”.

The one-year LAC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 47.16. The average equity rating for LAC stock is currently 1.07, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Lithium Americas Corp [LAC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LAC shares is $22.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LAC stock is a recommendation set at 1.07. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Lithium Americas Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lithium Americas Corp is set at 1.28 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.14.

LAC Stock Performance Analysis:

Lithium Americas Corp [LAC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -28.10. With this latest performance, LAC shares dropped by -37.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.75 for Lithium Americas Corp [LAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.85, while it was recorded at 13.13 for the last single week of trading, and 20.36 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lithium Americas Corp Fundamentals:

Lithium Americas Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.13 and a Current Ratio set at 10.13.

Lithium Americas Corp [LAC] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of LAC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in LAC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in LAC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.