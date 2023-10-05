Energy Fuels Inc [UUUU] Is Currently -3.03 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Energy Fuels Inc [AMEX: UUUU] plunged by -$0.23 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $7.60 during the day while it closed the day at $7.37. The company report on August 4, 2023 at 4:44 PM that Energy Fuels Announces Q2-2023 Results, Including Growing Working Capital, Commercial Uranium and Rare Earth Sales, and Continued Progress on Development of Rare Earth Separation Capabilities in Utah.

Conference Call and Webcast on August 7, 2023.

- Advertisements -

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) (“Energy Fuels” or the “Company”) today reported its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and may be viewed on the Electronic Document Gathering and Retrieval System (“EDGAR”) at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml, on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (“SEDAR”) at www.sedar.com, and on the Company’s website at www.energyfuels.com. Unless noted otherwise, all dollar amounts are in U.S. dollars.

Energy Fuels Inc stock has also loss -12.99% of its value over the past 7 days. However, UUUU stock has inclined by 30.44% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 37.24% and gained 18.68% year-on date.

The market cap for UUUU stock reached $1.17 billion, with 157.68 million shares outstanding and 154.82 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.56M shares, UUUU reached a trading volume of 3555678 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Energy Fuels Inc [UUUU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UUUU shares is $10.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UUUU stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Noble Capital Markets have made an estimate for Energy Fuels Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Energy Fuels Inc is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for UUUU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 39.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.63.

UUUU stock trade performance evaluation

Energy Fuels Inc [UUUU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.99. With this latest performance, UUUU shares dropped by -2.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UUUU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.09 for Energy Fuels Inc [UUUU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.16, while it was recorded at 7.93 for the last single week of trading, and 6.41 for the last 200 days.

Energy Fuels Inc [UUUU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Energy Fuels Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 19.21 and a Current Ratio set at 25.13.

Energy Fuels Inc [UUUU]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of UUUU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in UUUU stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in UUUU stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.