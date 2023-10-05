Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] fell -1.46% so far this year. What now?

Emerson Electric Co. [NYSE: EMR] price plunged by -0.20 percent to reach at -$0.19. The company report on October 4, 2023 at 10:00 AM that Emerson Forms Life Sciences Executive Board to Advance One-Click Technology Transfer Initiative.

FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies, Merck and Pfizer to help Emerson develop standards for holistic digitalized recipe platform to increase speed to market for life-saving drugs.

Emerson’s new Life Science Technology Transfer and Software Research Center to develop, verify technology.

A sum of 3361355 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.54M shares. Emerson Electric Co. shares reached a high of $95.25 and dropped to a low of $93.89 until finishing in the latest session at $94.66.

The one-year EMR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.13. The average equity rating for EMR stock is currently 1.56, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EMR shares is $110.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EMR stock is a recommendation set at 1.56. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Emerson Electric Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 03, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Emerson Electric Co. is set at 1.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for EMR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for EMR in the course of the last twelve months was 25.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.07.

EMR Stock Performance Analysis:

Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.27. With this latest performance, EMR shares dropped by -3.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EMR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.37 for Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 96.55, while it was recorded at 95.76 for the last single week of trading, and 89.39 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Emerson Electric Co. Fundamentals:

Emerson Electric Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.07 and a Current Ratio set at 2.38.

EMR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EMR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Emerson Electric Co. go to 12.80%.

Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of EMR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in EMR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in EMR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.