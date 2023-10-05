EBay Inc. [EBAY] Revenue clocked in at $9.77 billion, up 3.54% YTD: What’s Next?

EBay Inc. [NASDAQ: EBAY] price surged by 1.01 percent to reach at $0.43. The company report on September 28, 2023 at 10:00 AM that eBay Announces Fourth Annual Up & Running Grants Recipients.

Since 2020, more than $2 million in funds, plus mentorship, training and business equipment, awarded to hundreds of entrepreneurs.

eBay Inc. today announced the recipients of its fourth annual Up & Running Grants, a program established in 2020 to further eBay’s mission of connecting people and building communities to create economic opportunity for all.

A sum of 3874127 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.33M shares. EBay Inc. shares reached a high of $43.07 and dropped to a low of $42.54 until finishing in the latest session at $42.94.

The one-year EBAY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.22. The average equity rating for EBAY stock is currently 2.79, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on EBay Inc. [EBAY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EBAY shares is $48.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EBAY stock is a recommendation set at 2.79. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for EBay Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EBay Inc. is set at 1.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for EBAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for EBAY in the course of the last twelve months was 9.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.45.

EBAY Stock Performance Analysis:

EBay Inc. [EBAY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.12. With this latest performance, EBAY shares dropped by -3.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EBAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.31 for EBay Inc. [EBAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.82, while it was recorded at 43.35 for the last single week of trading, and 44.70 for the last 200 days.

Insight into EBay Inc. Fundamentals:

EBay Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.45 and a Current Ratio set at 2.45.

EBAY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EBAY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for EBay Inc. go to 8.26%.

EBay Inc. [EBAY] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of EBAY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in EBAY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in EBAY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.