Cushman & Wakefield plc [CWK] is -45.51% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Cushman & Wakefield plc [NYSE: CWK] loss -0.73% or -0.05 points to close at $6.79 with a heavy trading volume of 4016309 shares. The company report on August 24, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Cushman & Wakefield Announces Closing of $400 Million Senior Secured Notes Offering and $1,000 Million Term Loan Facility.

Proceeds used to refinance 2025 Senior Secured Term Loan.

It opened the trading session at $6.80, the shares rose to $6.92 and dropped to $6.635, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CWK points out that the company has recorded -32.64% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -0.3% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.28M shares, CWK reached to a volume of 4016309 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cushman & Wakefield plc [CWK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CWK shares is $12.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CWK stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Cushman & Wakefield plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cushman & Wakefield plc is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for CWK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for CWK in the course of the last twelve months was 94.62.

Trading performance analysis for CWK stock

Cushman & Wakefield plc [CWK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.99. With this latest performance, CWK shares dropped by -25.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CWK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.99 for Cushman & Wakefield plc [CWK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.87, while it was recorded at 7.19 for the last single week of trading, and 10.23 for the last 200 days.

Cushman & Wakefield plc [CWK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CWK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cushman & Wakefield plc go to 10.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Cushman & Wakefield plc [CWK]

The top three institutional holders of CWK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CWK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CWK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.