Crescent Point Energy Corp [CPG] is 5.44% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Crescent Point Energy Corp [NYSE: CPG] traded at a low on 10/04/23, posting a -5.31 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $7.49. The company report on September 11, 2023 at 6:30 AM that Crescent Point Provides Preliminary 2024 Budget and Updated Five-Year Outlook.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (“Crescent Point” or the “Company”) (TSX: CPG) (NYSE: CPG) is pleased to provide its preliminary 2024 budget and an updated five-year outlook.

- Advertisements -

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4680731 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Crescent Point Energy Corp stands at 3.60% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.69%.

The market cap for CPG stock reached $4.02 billion, with 550.89 million shares outstanding and 533.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.08M shares, CPG reached a trading volume of 4680731 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Crescent Point Energy Corp [CPG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPG shares is $10.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPG stock is a recommendation set at 1.27. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Crescent Point Energy Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Crescent Point Energy Corp is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for CPG in the course of the last twelve months was 5.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.71.

How has CPG stock performed recently?

Crescent Point Energy Corp [CPG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.98. With this latest performance, CPG shares dropped by -11.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.74 for Crescent Point Energy Corp [CPG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.19, while it was recorded at 7.99 for the last single week of trading, and 7.28 for the last 200 days.

Crescent Point Energy Corp [CPG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Crescent Point Energy Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.71 and a Current Ratio set at 0.71.

Earnings analysis for Crescent Point Energy Corp [CPG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CPG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Crescent Point Energy Corp go to -1.00%.

Insider trade positions for Crescent Point Energy Corp [CPG]

The top three institutional holders of CPG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CPG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CPG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.