Copart Inc. [CPRT] is 43.64% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Copart Inc. [NASDAQ: CPRT] closed the trading session at $43.73 on 10/04/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $42.83, while the highest price level was $43.885. The company report on September 14, 2023 at 4:10 PM that Copart Reports Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results.

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) today reported financial results for the quarter and year ended July 31, 2023.

For the three months ended July 31, 2023, revenue, gross profit, and net income were $997.6 million, $457.6 million, and $347.8 million, respectively. These represent an increase in revenue of $114.2 million, or 12.9%; an increase in gross profit of $76.0 million, or 19.9%; and an increase in net income of $84.1 million, or 31.9%, respectively, from the same period last year. Fully diluted earnings per share for the three months ended July 31, 2023 were $0.36 compared to $0.27 last year, an increase of 33.3%.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 43.64 percent and weekly performance of 1.58 percent. The stock has been moved at 15.58 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.25 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -1.66 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.96M shares, CPRT reached to a volume of 3747606 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Copart Inc. [CPRT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPRT shares is $49.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPRT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Copart Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Copart Inc. is set at 0.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for CPRT in the course of the last twelve months was 49.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 6.29.

CPRT stock trade performance evaluation

Copart Inc. [CPRT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.58. With this latest performance, CPRT shares dropped by -3.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 59.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.11 for Copart Inc. [CPRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.06, while it was recorded at 43.30 for the last single week of trading, and 39.56 for the last 200 days.

Copart Inc. [CPRT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Copart Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.29 and a Current Ratio set at 6.37.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Copart Inc. [CPRT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CPRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Copart Inc. go to 22.30%.

Copart Inc. [CPRT]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CPRT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CPRT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CPRT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.