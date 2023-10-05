Cantor Fitzgerald slashes price target on Li-Cycle Holdings Corp [LICY] – find out why.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp [NYSE: LICY] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.41% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -11.86%. The company report on September 27, 2023 at 6:00 AM that Li-Cycle Celebrates the Opening of One of the Largest Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Facilities in Europe in Saxony-Anhalt, Germany.

Li-Cycle hosts local dignitaries, stakeholders and partners as it officially opens its Germany Spoke, and supports Saxony-Anhalt’s role in fostering innovation and pioneering sustainable solutions.

Sülzetal in Saxony-Anhalt is an ideal location for the company’s first European Spoke due to its proximity to key battery manufacturing facilities and Li-Cycle customers.

Over the last 12 months, LICY stock dropped by -44.29%. The one-year Li-Cycle Holdings Corp stock forecast points to a potential upside of 56.3. The average equity rating for LICY stock is currently 1.86, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $555.70 million, with 175.96 million shares outstanding and 121.41 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.41M shares, LICY stock reached a trading volume of 3376211 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Li-Cycle Holdings Corp [LICY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LICY shares is $7.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LICY stock is a recommendation set at 1.86. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 04, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for LICY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 67.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.62.

LICY Stock Performance Analysis:

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp [LICY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.86. With this latest performance, LICY shares dropped by -33.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LICY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 21.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 15.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.00 for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp [LICY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.62, while it was recorded at 3.37 for the last single week of trading, and 5.16 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Li-Cycle Holdings Corp Fundamentals:

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.77 and a Current Ratio set at 4.80.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp [LICY] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of LICY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in LICY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in LICY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.