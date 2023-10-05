Cano Health Inc [CANO] Revenue clocked in at $2.98 billion, down -81.34% YTD: What’s Next?

Cano Health Inc [NYSE: CANO] price plunged by -6.54 percent to reach at -$0.01. The company report on September 29, 2023 at 5:00 PM that Cano Health Announces Change in Chief Financial Officer Role.

Eladio Gil named Interim Chief Financial Officer.

Cano Health, Inc. (“Cano Health”) (NYSE: CANO) today announced that Eladio Gil has been appointed Interim Chief Financial Officer, effective September 29, 2023. Mr. Gil, who previously served as Cano Health’s Vice President of Medicare Advantage Finance, succeeds Brian Koppy, who has stepped down to accept an opportunity outside the organization.

A sum of 4820955 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 11.42M shares. Cano Health Inc shares reached a high of $0.28 and dropped to a low of $0.25 until finishing in the latest session at $0.26.

The one-year CANO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 67.9. The average equity rating for CANO stock is currently 3.14, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Cano Health Inc [CANO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CANO shares is $0.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CANO stock is a recommendation set at 3.14. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Cano Health Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cano Health Inc is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for CANO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10.

CANO Stock Performance Analysis:

Cano Health Inc [CANO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.78. With this latest performance, CANO shares dropped by -35.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -81.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CANO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.29 for Cano Health Inc [CANO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6065, while it was recorded at 0.2684 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1395 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cano Health Inc Fundamentals:

Cano Health Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.49 and a Current Ratio set at 0.49.

Cano Health Inc [CANO] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CANO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CANO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CANO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.