Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. [BCLI] Stock trading around $0.19 per share: What’s Next?

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: BCLI] traded at a high on 10/04/23, posting a 11.76 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.19. The company report on October 2, 2023 at 7:00 AM that BCLI: Advisory Panel Votes Against Recommending Approval of NurOwn®….

By David Bautz, PhD.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 41757606 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. stands at 27.08% while the volatility over the past one month is 17.43%.

The market cap for BCLI stock reached $8.55 million, with 36.69 million shares outstanding and 36.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 632.22K shares, BCLI reached a trading volume of 41757606 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. [BCLI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BCLI shares is $10.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BCLI stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 04, 2021.

How has BCLI stock performed recently?

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. [BCLI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -51.53. With this latest performance, BCLI shares dropped by -88.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -93.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BCLI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 11.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 8.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 15.66 for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. [BCLI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3126, while it was recorded at 0.1929 for the last single week of trading, and 2.0215 for the last 200 days.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. [BCLI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.16 and a Current Ratio set at 0.16.

Insider trade positions for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. [BCLI]

