BofA Securities slashes price target on Rollins Inc. [ROL] – find out why.

Rollins Inc. [NYSE: ROL] traded at a low on 10/04/23, posting a -0.85 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $35.96. The company report on September 11, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Rollins, Inc. Announces Closing of Secondary Public Offering of Common Stock.

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE: ROL) (“Rollins” or the “Company”) today announced the closing of the previously announced secondary public offering of 44,509,814 shares of its common stock, which included 5,785,714 shares sold pursuant to the underwriters’ exercise in full of an option (the “Offering”), by LOR, Inc., one of the Company’s existing stockholders (the “Selling Stockholder”), at a price to the public of $35.00 per share.

Rollins did not sell any shares and did not receive any proceeds from the Offering.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4893140 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Rollins Inc. stands at 2.49% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.07%.

The market cap for ROL stock reached $17.72 billion, with 492.45 million shares outstanding and 286.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.47M shares, ROL reached a trading volume of 4893140 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Rollins Inc. [ROL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROL shares is $45.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROL stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Rollins Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rollins Inc. is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for ROL in the course of the last twelve months was 37.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.75.

How has ROL stock performed recently?

Rollins Inc. [ROL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.95. With this latest performance, ROL shares dropped by -5.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.19 for Rollins Inc. [ROL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.01, while it was recorded at 36.77 for the last single week of trading, and 38.90 for the last 200 days.

Rollins Inc. [ROL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Rollins Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.75 and a Current Ratio set at 0.81.

Earnings analysis for Rollins Inc. [ROL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ROL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rollins Inc. go to 14.20%.

Insider trade positions for Rollins Inc. [ROL]

The top three institutional holders of ROL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ROL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ROL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.