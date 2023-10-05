BofA Securities lifts WestRock Co [WRK] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

WestRock Co [NYSE: WRK] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.33% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.85%. The company report on September 27, 2023 at 6:00 AM that WestRock Announces Results of Consent Solicitation.

Relating to the.

Over the last 12 months, WRK stock rose by 14.07%. The one-year WestRock Co stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.65. The average equity rating for WRK stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $9.34 billion, with 254.40 million shares outstanding and 252.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.14M shares, WRK stock reached a trading volume of 4405184 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on WestRock Co [WRK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WRK shares is $37.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WRK stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for WestRock Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WestRock Co is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for WRK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for WRK in the course of the last twelve months was 13.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.98.

WRK Stock Performance Analysis:

WestRock Co [WRK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.85. With this latest performance, WRK shares gained by 13.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WRK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.50 for WestRock Co [WRK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.95, while it was recorded at 35.92 for the last single week of trading, and 31.85 for the last 200 days.

Insight into WestRock Co Fundamentals:

WestRock Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.98 and a Current Ratio set at 1.49.

WestRock Co [WRK] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of WRK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in WRK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in WRK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.