BioXcel Therapeutics Inc [BTAI] Stock trading around $2.65 per share: What’s Next?

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: BTAI] jumped around 0.31 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $2.65 at the close of the session, up 13.25%. The company report on October 4, 2023 at 7:00 AM that BioXcel Therapeutics Provides Update on Recent Developments for Late-Stage Clinical Programs and Expansion of IP Portfolio for IGALMI™ (dexmedetomidine) Sublingual Film.

Meetings scheduled with FDA in October and November for TRANQUILITY and SERENITY III programs.

Company strengthens IGALMI™ market exclusivity through receipt of two Notices of Allowance.

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc stock is now -87.66% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BTAI Stock saw the intraday high of $3.10 and lowest of $2.26 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 34.12, which means current price is +18.83% above from all time high which was touched on 02/09/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.34M shares, BTAI reached a trading volume of 6755870 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about BioXcel Therapeutics Inc [BTAI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTAI shares is $45.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTAI stock is a recommendation set at 1.75. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for BioXcel Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BioXcel Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTAI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 74.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.36.

How has BTAI stock performed recently?

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc [BTAI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.28. With this latest performance, BTAI shares dropped by -31.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -85.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTAI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.69 for BioXcel Therapeutics Inc [BTAI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.68, while it was recorded at 2.49 for the last single week of trading, and 17.81 for the last 200 days.

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc [BTAI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.92 and a Current Ratio set at 3.98.

Insider trade positions for BioXcel Therapeutics Inc [BTAI]

The top three institutional holders of BTAI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in BTAI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in BTAI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.