B&G Foods Inc [BGS] moved down -9.81: Why It’s Important

B&G Foods Inc [NYSE: BGS] plunged by -$0.93 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $9.00 during the day while it closed the day at $8.55. The company report on September 26, 2023 at 4:05 PM that B&G Foods Closes $550.0 Million Private Offering of Senior Secured Notes.

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE: BGS) announced today that it has completed its previously announced offering of $550.0 million aggregate principal amount of 8.000% senior secured notes due 2028 in a transaction exempt from registration under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

- Advertisements -

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The senior secured notes are guaranteed on a senior secured basis by certain domestic subsidiaries of B&G Foods (that guarantee B&G Foods’ existing senior secured credit agreement and existing senior unsecured notes). The senior secured notes are secured by a first-priority security interest in certain collateral, which generally includes most of B&G Foods’ and the guarantors’ right or interest in or to property of any kind, except for real property and certain intangible assets, and which collateral also secures B&G Foods’ existing senior secured credit agreement on a pari passu basis.

B&G Foods Inc stock has also loss -12.76% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BGS stock has declined by -38.22% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -44.66% and lost -23.32% year-on date.

The market cap for BGS stock reached $618.08 million, with 71.67 million shares outstanding and 70.42 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.07M shares, BGS reached a trading volume of 3875567 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about B&G Foods Inc [BGS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BGS shares is $13.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BGS stock is a recommendation set at 3.57. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for B&G Foods Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on Oct-05-23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for B&G Foods Inc is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for BGS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for BGS in the course of the last twelve months was 6.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.04.

BGS stock trade performance evaluation

B&G Foods Inc [BGS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.76. With this latest performance, BGS shares dropped by -29.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BGS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 20.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 15.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.09 for B&G Foods Inc [BGS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.82, while it was recorded at 9.48 for the last single week of trading, and 13.40 for the last 200 days.

B&G Foods Inc [BGS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

B&G Foods Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.04 and a Current Ratio set at 3.96.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for B&G Foods Inc [BGS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BGS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for B&G Foods Inc go to -11.24%.

B&G Foods Inc [BGS]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of BGS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in BGS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in BGS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.