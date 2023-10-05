Bernstein slashes price target on Texas Instruments Inc. [TXN] – find out why.

Texas Instruments Inc. [NASDAQ: TXN] gained 0.46% on the last trading session, reaching $157.97 price per share at the time. The company report on October 2, 2023 at 12:28 PM that Texas Instruments to webcast Q3 2023 earnings conference call.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TI) (Nasdaq: TXN) will webcast its third quarter 2023 earnings conference call on Tuesday, Oct. 24, at 3:30 p.m. Central time. Rafael Lizardi, senior vice president and chief financial officer, and Dave Pahl, vice president and head of Investor Relations, will discuss TI’s financial results and answer questions from the investor audience.

You can access the audio webcast on the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at www.ti.com/ir. An archived copy of the webcast will be available shortly after the call concludes.

Texas Instruments Inc. represents 907.97 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $143.43 billion with the latest information. TXN stock price has been found in the range of $156.49 to $158.48.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.84M shares, TXN reached a trading volume of 4129697 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Texas Instruments Inc. [TXN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TXN shares is $186.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TXN stock is a recommendation set at 2.55. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Texas Instruments Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 30, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Texas Instruments Inc. is set at 2.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for TXN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for TXN in the course of the last twelve months was 45.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.35.

Trading performance analysis for TXN stock

Texas Instruments Inc. [TXN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.11. With this latest performance, TXN shares dropped by -6.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TXN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.25 for Texas Instruments Inc. [TXN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 166.60, while it was recorded at 158.65 for the last single week of trading, and 172.27 for the last 200 days.

Texas Instruments Inc. [TXN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Texas Instruments Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.35 and a Current Ratio set at 5.72.

Texas Instruments Inc. [TXN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TXN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Texas Instruments Inc. go to 10.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Texas Instruments Inc. [TXN]

The top three institutional holders of TXN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in TXN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in TXN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.