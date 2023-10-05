Barclays lifts Super Micro Computer Inc [SMCI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Super Micro Computer Inc [NASDAQ: SMCI] gained 3.86% or 10.43 points to close at $280.40 with a heavy trading volume of 3084670 shares. The company report on September 28, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Supermicro Celebrates 30th Anniversary of Growth, Innovation, AI and Green Computing.

Headquartered and Founded in San Jose, Supermicro is a Silicon Valley Established Technology Company Focused on Engineering Excellence, Building Large-Scale AI and Cloud Data Center Infrastructure with Green Computing Efficiency.

Supermicro, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI), a Total IT Solution Manufacturer for AI, Cloud, Storage, and IoT/Edge, is celebrating its 30th year of research, development, and manufacturing in the heart of Silicon Valley. As AI has become a critical component of organizations of all sizes, Supermicro continues to lead the industry in providing a range of solutions that address all AI initiatives and implementations. Supermicro’s focus on time-to-market, Building Block Solutions®, and Green IT has resulted in lowering the total cost of ownership (TCO) for data centers. It enables organizations to get more productive faster. Supermicro aims to become the worldwide industry leader in providing Generative AI servers for customers.

It opened the trading session at $273.95, the shares rose to $280.974 and dropped to $270.60, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SMCI points out that the company has recorded 156.17% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -457.68% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.25M shares, SMCI reached to a volume of 3084670 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Super Micro Computer Inc [SMCI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SMCI shares is $364.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SMCI stock is a recommendation set at 1.56. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Super Micro Computer Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Super Micro Computer Inc is set at 15.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for SMCI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for SMCI in the course of the last twelve months was 23.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.26.

Trading performance analysis for SMCI stock

Super Micro Computer Inc [SMCI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.88. With this latest performance, SMCI shares gained by 0.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 156.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 391.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SMCI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.23 for Super Micro Computer Inc [SMCI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 276.51, while it was recorded at 276.57 for the last single week of trading, and 176.03 for the last 200 days.

Super Micro Computer Inc [SMCI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Super Micro Computer Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.26 and a Current Ratio set at 2.31.

Super Micro Computer Inc [SMCI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SMCI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Super Micro Computer Inc go to 10.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Super Micro Computer Inc [SMCI]

The top three institutional holders of SMCI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SMCI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SMCI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.