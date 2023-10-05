Bank Of New York Mellon Corp [BK] stock Resumed by BofA Securities analyst, price target now $56

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp [NYSE: BK] closed the trading session at $41.24 on 10/04/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $40.71, while the highest price level was $41.43. The company report on October 4, 2023 at 8:59 AM that BNY Mellon’s Pershing X Announces New Client Relationship with Integrity.

Integrity will use the firm’s new Wove wealth management platform to help its network of wealth management professionals manage more than $40 billion of assets.

BNY Mellon’s Pershing X (NYSE: BK) announced today that Integrity Marketing Group, LLC (“Integrity”), a leading insurance and financial services firm, has selected the firm’s Wove wealth management platform to support its wealth management business.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -9.40 percent and weekly performance of -2.21 percent. The stock has been moved at -7.70 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -8.76 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -5.89 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.41M shares, BK reached to a volume of 3056518 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bank Of New York Mellon Corp [BK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BK shares is $53.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BK stock is a recommendation set at 2.05. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Bank Of New York Mellon Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bank Of New York Mellon Corp is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for BK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for BK in the course of the last twelve months was 3.78.

BK stock trade performance evaluation

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp [BK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.21. With this latest performance, BK shares dropped by -8.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.04 for Bank Of New York Mellon Corp [BK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.32, while it was recorded at 41.99 for the last single week of trading, and 45.23 for the last 200 days.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp [BK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.63.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Bank Of New York Mellon Corp [BK] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bank Of New York Mellon Corp go to 7.46%.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp [BK]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of BK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in BK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in BK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.