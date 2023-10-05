Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] Revenue clocked in at $70.46 million, down -26.51% YTD: What’s Next?

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: BLDP] jumped around 0.12 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $3.52 at the close of the session, up 3.53%. The company report on August 9, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Ballard Reports Q2 2023 Results.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) (TSX: BLDP) today announced consolidated financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023. All amounts are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted and have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

“We are making important progress on our strategic priorities as communicated at our 2023 Capital Markets Day. During Q2, we grew our order book, invested in next-generation fuel cell products, and continued to drive our product cost reduction programs,” said Randy MacEwen, President and CEO. “We continue to see growing customer interest across our market verticals, which is reflected in $25.1 million of new orders in Q2 and a growing sales pipeline. Importantly, our Power Products backlog is now up over 140% compared to the prior year period. We are particularly excited by the growing customer engagement levels in the US and European markets.”.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. stock is now -26.51% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BLDP Stock saw the intraday high of $3.535 and lowest of $3.31 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 7.10, which means current price is +6.34% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.56M shares, BLDP reached a trading volume of 3221741 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLDP shares is $6.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLDP stock is a recommendation set at 3.08. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Ballard Power Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 25, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ballard Power Systems Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLDP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.74.

How has BLDP stock performed recently?

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.12. With this latest performance, BLDP shares dropped by -17.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLDP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.24 for Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.17, while it was recorded at 3.52 for the last single week of trading, and 4.85 for the last 200 days.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.73 and a Current Ratio set at 13.81.

Earnings analysis for Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLDP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ballard Power Systems Inc. go to 0.03%.

Insider trade positions for Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]

The top three institutional holders of BLDP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in BLDP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in BLDP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.