AquaBounty Technologies Inc [AQB] Revenue clocked in at $2.29 million, down -64.62% YTD: What’s Next?

AquaBounty Technologies Inc [NASDAQ: AQB] stock went on an upward path that rose over 22.03% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 17.42%. The company report on August 14, 2023 at 8:00 AM that AquaBounty Technologies Announces Promotion of David F. Melbourne Jr. to President.

Maynard, Massachusetts–(Newsfile Corp. – August 14, 2023) – AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB) (“AquaBounty” or the “Company”), a land-based aquaculture company utilizing technology to enhance productivity and sustainability, today announced that with the ascension of Sylvia Wulf to the role of Board Chair and her continuing responsibilities as Chief Executive Officer of AquaBounty, David F. Melbourne Jr. has been promoted to the position of President.

“I am pleased to announce that Dave Melbourne will take on the position of President of AquaBounty, as part of our leadership progression to drive continued growth and expansion,” said Sylvia Wulf, Board Chair and Chief Executive Officer of AquaBounty. “Dave joined the AquaBounty team in June 2019 as our Chief Commercial Officer with a background in general management, operations/commercial management and innovation. His 25+ years of experience in the seafood industry spans both wild fisheries and aquaculture. In his new role, Dave will oversee the day-to-day business functions for the Company, including current farm operations in the U.S. and Canada, R&D, quality, people management, and commercial operations. With Dave in his new role, I will focus on strategic initiatives, including investor relations, financing alternatives to complete the Ohio Farm, business development including geographic and species expansion, and my responsibilities as Chair of the AquaBounty Board of Directors. We remain focused on the strategic imperatives that will improve, grow and expand our business. We have made significant progress in building a solid foundation that includes a motivated, skilled and dedicated team; enhancing and continuing to improve our operational expertise while building our customer base; and driving advancements in breeding, genetics, fish health and nutrition,” continued Wulf.

Over the last 12 months, AQB stock dropped by -65.61%. The one-year AquaBounty Technologies Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 80.99. The average equity rating for AQB stock is currently 1.67, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $19.29 million, with 71.11 million shares outstanding and 67.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 454.30K shares, AQB stock reached a trading volume of 4621900 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on AquaBounty Technologies Inc [AQB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AQB shares is $1.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AQB stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for AquaBounty Technologies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AquaBounty Technologies Inc is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for AQB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.60.

AQB Stock Performance Analysis:

AquaBounty Technologies Inc [AQB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.42. With this latest performance, AQB shares gained by 3.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AQB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.61 for AquaBounty Technologies Inc [AQB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2655, while it was recorded at 0.2384 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5328 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AquaBounty Technologies Inc Fundamentals:

AquaBounty Technologies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.91 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

AquaBounty Technologies Inc [AQB] Institutonal Ownership Details

