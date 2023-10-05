Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] stock Downgrade by Piper Sandler analyst, price target now $190

Analog Devices Inc. [NASDAQ: ADI] closed the trading session at $173.79 on 10/04/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $171.72, while the highest price level was $174.33. The company report on September 12, 2023 at 4:00 PM that Analog Devices to Participate in J.P. Morgan 14th Annual U.S. All Stars Conference.

Analog Devices, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADI) today announced that the Company’s Chief Executive Officer & Chair of the Board of Directors, Vincent Roche, will discuss business topics and trends at the J.P. Morgan 14th Annual U.S. All Stars Conference located in London, England on Monday, September 18, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. BST.

- Advertisements -

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The webcast for the conference may be accessed live via the Investor Relations section of Analog Devices’ website at investor.analog.com. An archived replay will also be available following the webcast for at least 30 days.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 5.95 percent and weekly performance of 0.57 percent. The stock has been moved at -10.93 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -4.27 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -6.66 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.27M shares, ADI reached to a volume of 3600389 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADI shares is $201.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADI stock is a recommendation set at 1.81. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Analog Devices Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Analog Devices Inc. is set at 3.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADI in the course of the last twelve months was 23.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

ADI stock trade performance evaluation

Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.57. With this latest performance, ADI shares dropped by -4.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.56 for Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 181.12, while it was recorded at 174.45 for the last single week of trading, and 181.88 for the last 200 days.

Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Analog Devices Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.71.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Analog Devices Inc. go to -0.58%.

Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ADI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ADI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ADI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.