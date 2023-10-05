Altice USA Inc [ATUS] fell -33.70% so far this year. What now?

Altice USA Inc [NYSE: ATUS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.61% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.98%. The company report on September 26, 2023 at 10:00 AM that Lightpath Opens New Office in Miami Central Business District.

Location will provide enhanced, localized support for Miami customers.

Lightpath, an all-fiber, infrastructure-based connectivity provider that is revolutionizing how organizations connect to their digital destinations, announced the opening of a new office in Miami located at 150 West Flagler Street. The office will house operations, customer service, and sales staff to directly support customers and continued growth in the Miami area, including ongoing network expansions.

Over the last 12 months, ATUS stock dropped by -48.57%. The one-year Altice USA Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 32.07. The average equity rating for ATUS stock is currently 2.59, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.39 billion, with 271.83 million shares outstanding and 204.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.25M shares, ATUS stock reached a trading volume of 3055407 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Altice USA Inc [ATUS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATUS shares is $4.49 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATUS stock is a recommendation set at 2.59. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for Altice USA Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 23, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Altice USA Inc is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.15.

ATUS Stock Performance Analysis:

Altice USA Inc [ATUS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.98. With this latest performance, ATUS shares gained by 2.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.88 for Altice USA Inc [ATUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.22, while it was recorded at 3.21 for the last single week of trading, and 3.47 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Altice USA Inc Fundamentals:

Altice USA Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.24 and a Current Ratio set at 0.24.

ATUS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATUS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Altice USA Inc go to 6.40%.

Altice USA Inc [ATUS] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ATUS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ATUS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ATUS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.