Airspan Networks Holdings Inc [MIMO] Is Currently 14.42 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc [AMEX: MIMO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 14.42% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 16.82%. The company report on August 25, 2023 at 4:10 PM that Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. Announces NYSE Approval of Compliance Plan.

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE American: MIMO), which provides ground-breaking, disruptive software and hardware for 5G networks, and is a pioneer in end-to-end Open RAN solutions, announced that on August 23, 2023, it received a letter from NYSE American LLC (“NYSE American”) stating that NYSE American reviewed and accepted the plan of compliance (the “Plan”) submitted by the Company in response to NYSE’s June 9, 2023 letter informing the Company that it was not in compliance with the continued listing standards set forth in Sections 1003(a)(i) and (ii) of the NYSE American Company Guide (the “Company Guide”). NYSE’s August 23 letter provides an extension for compliance with Sections 1003(a)(i) and (ii) of the NYSE American Company Guide until December 9, 2024. The NYSE American staff will review the Company periodically for compliance with the initiatives outlined in the Plan. If the Company is not in compliance with the continued listing standards by December 9, 2024, or if the Company does not make progress consistent with the Plan during the Plan period, the NYSE American staff will initiate delisting proceedings as appropriate.

As previously disclosed, the Company also received written notice (the “Notice”) on July 10, 2023 from NYSE American stating that it is not in compliance with the continued listing standard set forth in Section 1003(f)(v) of the Company Guide because the Company’s common stock was selling for a substantial period of time at a low price per share, which NYSE American determined to be a 30-trading day average of less than $0.20 per share. The Notice stated that the Company’s continued listing is predicated on it effecting a reverse stock split of its common stock or otherwise demonstrating sustained price improvement within a reasonable period of time, which NYSE American has determined to be no later than January 10, 2024. However, NYSE American may take an accelerated delisting action that would pre-empt the cure period in the event that the common stock trades at a level viewed to be abnormally low. The Plan and the extension date referred to above do not apply to the January 10, 2024 deadline for the Company to comply with Section 1003(f)(v) of the Company Guide. The Company may elect to regain compliance with Section 1003(f)(v) of the Company Guide by effecting a reverse stock split if necessary.

Over the last 12 months, MIMO stock dropped by -93.27%. The one-year Airspan Networks Holdings Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 70.0. The average equity rating for MIMO stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $11.19 million, with 74.28 million shares outstanding and 27.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.79M shares, MIMO stock reached a trading volume of 5323609 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Airspan Networks Holdings Inc [MIMO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MIMO shares is $0.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MIMO stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Airspan Networks Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 25, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Airspan Networks Holdings Inc is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for MIMO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.08.

MIMO Stock Performance Analysis:

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc [MIMO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.82. With this latest performance, MIMO shares gained by 7.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -75.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MIMO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.14 for Airspan Networks Holdings Inc [MIMO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1447, while it was recorded at 0.1408 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5987 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Airspan Networks Holdings Inc Fundamentals:

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.83 and a Current Ratio set at 0.96.

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc [MIMO] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of MIMO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in MIMO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in MIMO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.