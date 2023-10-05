Adma Biologics Inc [ADMA] fell -13.40% so far this year. What now?

Adma Biologics Inc [NASDAQ: ADMA] jumped around 0.03 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $3.36 at the close of the session, up 0.90%. The company report on August 9, 2023 at 4:05 PM that ADMA Biologics Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Business Update.

2Q2023 Total Revenues of $60.1 Million, a 77% Y-o-Y Increase.

- Advertisements -

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

2Q2023 Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $6.4 Million, a 160% Q-o-Q Improvement.

Adma Biologics Inc stock is now -13.40% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ADMA Stock saw the intraday high of $3.38 and lowest of $3.20 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.65, which means current price is +14.09% above from all time high which was touched on 08/15/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.10M shares, ADMA reached a trading volume of 5746109 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Adma Biologics Inc [ADMA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADMA shares is $4.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADMA stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Adma Biologics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Adma Biologics Inc is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADMA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.28.

How has ADMA stock performed recently?

Adma Biologics Inc [ADMA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.41. With this latest performance, ADMA shares dropped by -14.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADMA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.36 for Adma Biologics Inc [ADMA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.89, while it was recorded at 3.47 for the last single week of trading, and 3.67 for the last 200 days.

Adma Biologics Inc [ADMA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Adma Biologics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.49 and a Current Ratio set at 6.35.

Insider trade positions for Adma Biologics Inc [ADMA]

The top three institutional holders of ADMA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ADMA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ADMA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.