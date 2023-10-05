A10 Networks Inc [ATEN] is -33.61% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

A10 Networks Inc [NYSE: ATEN] traded at a low on 10/04/23, posting a -27.22 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $11.04. The company report on October 3, 2023 at 5:00 PM that A10 Networks Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Financial Results.

Company to Release Final Results and Conduct Conference Call on November 7, 2023.

A10 Networks (NYSE: ATEN), a leading provider of secure application services and solutions, today announced the following preliminary and unaudited results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4030642 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of A10 Networks Inc stands at 5.33% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.14%.

The market cap for ATEN stock reached $818.17 million, with 77.42 million shares outstanding and 68.95 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 594.54K shares, ATEN reached a trading volume of 4030642 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about A10 Networks Inc [ATEN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATEN shares is $22.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATEN stock is a recommendation set at 1.75. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for A10 Networks Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 04, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for A10 Networks Inc is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for ATEN in the course of the last twelve months was 16.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.15.

How has ATEN stock performed recently?

A10 Networks Inc [ATEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -26.25. With this latest performance, ATEN shares dropped by -24.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 20.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 15.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.34 for A10 Networks Inc [ATEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.91, while it was recorded at 14.35 for the last single week of trading, and 14.94 for the last 200 days.

A10 Networks Inc [ATEN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

A10 Networks Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.15 and a Current Ratio set at 2.34.

Earnings analysis for A10 Networks Inc [ATEN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for A10 Networks Inc go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for A10 Networks Inc [ATEN]

