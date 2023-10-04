ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc [ZVSA] is -90.16% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: ZVSA] surged by $0.02 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $0.162 during the day while it closed the day at $0.15. The company report on September 27, 2023 at 7:07 AM that ZyVersa Therapeutics’ CEO, Stephen C. Glover to Participate in Panel at the BioFlorida Conference Discussing Inflammation and its Impact on Numerous Diseases.

Mr. Glover will also serve as a judge in BioPitch competition for life science companies seeking seed and early-stage investment.

ZyVersa is advancing a dynamic pipeline of drug candidates with multiple programs built around two proprietary technologies – Cholesterol Efflux Mediator™ VAR 200 for treatment of kidney diseases, and Inflammasome ASC Inhibitor IC 100 for treatment of multiple CNS and other inflammatory diseases.

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc stock has also gained 13.77% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ZVSA stock has declined by -37.58% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -91.91% and lost -90.16% year-on date.

The market cap for ZVSA stock reached $3.66 million, with 23.67 million shares outstanding and 17.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.97M shares, ZVSA reached a trading volume of 14496739 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc [ZVSA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZVSA shares is $2.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZVSA stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.02 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

ZVSA stock trade performance evaluation

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc [ZVSA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.77. With this latest performance, ZVSA shares gained by 9.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -91.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZVSA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.11 for ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc [ZVSA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1487, while it was recorded at 0.1365 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0795 for the last 200 days.

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc [ZVSA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for ZVSA is now -28.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -32.28. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -32.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc [ZVSA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.11. Additionally, ZVSA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc [ZVSA] managed to generate an average of -$1,008,759 per employee.ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.11 and a Current Ratio set at 0.11.

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc [ZVSA]: Institutional Ownership

