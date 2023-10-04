why Rio Tinto plc ADR [RIO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $80.10

Rio Tinto plc ADR [NYSE: RIO] loss -2.09% on the last trading session, reaching $61.39 price per share at the time. The company report on September 14, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Rio Tinto IOC donates CAN$4 million to Cégep de Sept-Îles for new pavilion.

Rio Tinto’s Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) has announced a major donation of CAN$4 million over two years to the Cégep de Sept-Îles in Quebec, Canada for the construction of its new pavilion for training, research and innovation in the railway, industrial maintenance and energy intelligence industries.

The initiative is part of a long-standing collaboration between IOC and the local college, notably through the RAIL Centre of Expertise, which IOC supported in 2021 with an investment of CAN$750,000 and the donation of equipment for student training.

Rio Tinto plc ADR represents 1.25 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $76.79 billion with the latest information. RIO stock price has been found in the range of $61.025 to $62.03.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.87M shares, RIO reached a trading volume of 4198888 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Rio Tinto plc ADR [RIO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RIO shares is $80.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RIO stock is a recommendation set at 2.38. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Rio Tinto plc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rio Tinto plc ADR is set at 1.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for RIO in the course of the last twelve months was 11.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.37.

Trading performance analysis for RIO stock

Rio Tinto plc ADR [RIO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.00. With this latest performance, RIO shares dropped by -3.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.02 for Rio Tinto plc ADR [RIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 63.09, while it was recorded at 62.77 for the last single week of trading, and 67.01 for the last 200 days.

Rio Tinto plc ADR [RIO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rio Tinto plc ADR [RIO] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.00 and a Gross Margin at +32.87. Rio Tinto plc ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.36.

Return on Total Capital for RIO is now 25.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.57. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rio Tinto plc ADR [RIO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.46. Additionally, RIO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rio Tinto plc ADR [RIO] managed to generate an average of $187,674 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.Rio Tinto plc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.37 and a Current Ratio set at 1.99.

Rio Tinto plc ADR [RIO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RIO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rio Tinto plc ADR go to -3.30%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Rio Tinto plc ADR [RIO]

The top three institutional holders of RIO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in RIO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in RIO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.