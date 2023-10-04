why AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd [AGRI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $5.00

AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd [NASDAQ: AGRI] jumped around 0.0 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $0.11 at the close of the session, up 3.74%. The company report on September 18, 2023 at 8:30 AM that AgriFORCE Growing Systems Announces Commercial Launch and First Purchase Order for its AgriFORCE-RCS Hydroxyl Device.

AgriFORCE Interim CEO, Richard Wong commented, “This first purchase order marks a major milestone in the commercial rollout of the AgriFORCE-RCS Hydroxyl devices. We have conducted extensive analysis and worked closely with Radical Clean Solutions Ltd. (RCS), the inventor and developer of the technology, to customize the technology for the specific needs of customers in the controlled environment agriculture (CEA) and food manufacturing industries. The patent-pending system seeks out and destroys both airborne and surface-based mold, bacteria, virus, and VOCs, as well as other pathogens and pollutants in real-time. By reducing mold and VOCs, we expect to have a dramatic impact on the bottom line of our customers through reducing food spoilage. In fact, according to Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO), it is estimated that mycotoxin (mold) affects nearly 25% of the world’s crops. We believe this is just the first of many orders with DESICO and in the Mexico market with vast acres of greenhouses as potential clients, and a large food manufacturing industry. We currently have units in testing within greenhouses in the United States and expect test results soon. We also look forward to expanding into new markets around the world.”.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd stock is now -90.18% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AGRI Stock saw the intraday high of $0.116 and lowest of $0.103 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.68, which means current price is +38.23% above from all time high which was touched on 01/17/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 10.28M shares, AGRI reached a trading volume of 5378849 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd [AGRI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGRI shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGRI stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd is set at 0.02 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

How has AGRI stock performed recently?

AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd [AGRI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.62. With this latest performance, AGRI shares gained by 10.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -84.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGRI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.77 for AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd [AGRI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1158, while it was recorded at 0.1113 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5744 for the last 200 days.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd [AGRI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for AGRI is now -113.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -129.48. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -138.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -76.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd [AGRI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 52.24. Additionally, AGRI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd [AGRI] managed to generate an average of -$858,207 per employee.AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Insider trade positions for AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd [AGRI]

The top three institutional holders of AGRI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in AGRI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in AGRI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.