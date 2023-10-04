WeWork Inc [WE] Revenue clocked in at $3.36 billion, down -95.56% YTD: What’s Next?

WeWork Inc [NYSE: WE] loss -13.90% or -0.41 points to close at $2.54 with a heavy trading volume of 4400004 shares. The company report on September 1, 2023 at 4:15 PM that WeWork Inc. Announces Completion of 1-for-40 Reverse Stock Split.

WeWork Inc. (NYSE: WE) (“WeWork” or the “Company”), the leading global flexible space provider, today announced that it has completed the previously announced 1-for-40 reverse stock split of its outstanding shares of Class A Common Stock and Class C Common Stock. The reverse stock split became effective at 4:01 p.m. Eastern Time today, and the Company’s Class A Common Stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis at the market open on September 5, 2023. The reverse stock split was effected to enable the Company to regain compliance with the $1.00 per share minimum closing price required to maintain continued listing on the New York Stock Exchange. The Company does not expect the reverse stock split to impact its current or future business operations.

The Company’s Class A Common Stock will continue to trade under the symbol “WE,” and the new CUSIP number for the Company’s Class A Common Stock following the reverse stock split is 96209A401.

It opened the trading session at $2.56, the shares rose to $2.608 and dropped to $2.21, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for WE points out that the company has recorded -91.77% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 2.68% higher than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.58M shares, WE reached to a volume of 4400004 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about WeWork Inc [WE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WE shares is $8.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WE stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for WeWork Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WeWork Inc is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for WE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for WE in the course of the last twelve months was 0.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.34.

Trading performance analysis for WE stock

WeWork Inc [WE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.19. With this latest performance, WE shares dropped by -42.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -91.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.91 for WeWork Inc [WE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.55, while it was recorded at 2.89 for the last single week of trading, and 26.43 for the last 200 days.

WeWork Inc [WE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and WeWork Inc [WE] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.17 and a Gross Margin at -9.55. WeWork Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -62.68.

Return on Total Capital for WE is now -5.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.95. Additionally, WE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 122.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 97.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, WeWork Inc [WE] managed to generate an average of -$473,023 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.19 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.WeWork Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.34 and a Current Ratio set at 0.34.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at WeWork Inc [WE]

The top three institutional holders of WE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in WE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in WE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.