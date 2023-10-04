Western Union Company [WU] fell -5.88% so far this year. What now?

Western Union Company [NYSE: WU] loss -1.29% on the last trading session, reaching $12.96 price per share at the time. The company report on September 21, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Suzy Deering Appointed to Western Union Board of Directors.

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) today announced that Suzy Deering has been appointed to the Company’s Board of Directors, effective Sept. 21.

Deering will serve on both the Compensation and Benefits Committee and the Compliance Committee of the Board, also effective Sept. 21.

Western Union Company represents 373.50 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.85 billion with the latest information. WU stock price has been found in the range of $12.86 to $13.25.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.36M shares, WU reached a trading volume of 4150794 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Western Union Company [WU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WU shares is $13.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WU stock is a recommendation set at 3.47. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Western Union Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Western Union Company is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for WU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for WU in the course of the last twelve months was 9.50.

Trading performance analysis for WU stock

Western Union Company [WU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.08. With this latest performance, WU shares gained by 3.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.76 for Western Union Company [WU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.38, while it was recorded at 13.16 for the last single week of trading, and 12.35 for the last 200 days.

Western Union Company [WU]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Western Union Company go to 1.86%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Western Union Company [WU]

The top three institutional holders of WU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in WU stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in WU stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.