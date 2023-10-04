Wall Street Analyst Initiated Sunworks Inc [SUNW]. What else is Wall St. saying

Sunworks Inc [NASDAQ: SUNW] stock went on an upward path that rose over 19.23% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 27.34%. The company report on September 15, 2023 at 5:00 PM that Sunworks to Conduct Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders on September 22, 2023.

Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW), a provider of solar power and battery storage solutions for residential, agriculture, commercial, industrial, and public works markets, today announced that it will conduct its annual meeting of stockholders at 9 a.m. MDT (11 a.m. EDT) on Friday, September 22, 2023. The meeting will be held virtually, with no corresponding in-person event.

- Advertisements -

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

All stockholders accessing the virtual annual meeting should vote on the proposed matters before the meeting by proxy, as described in the Company’s proxy materials provided to stockholders. Further information may be found at www.proxyvote.com (please follow the instructions located on your proxy card to access the web site). All stockholders may submit questions during the meeting. Answers will be provided after the meeting, in writing and available on the company IR site.

Over the last 12 months, SUNW stock dropped by -77.78%. The one-year Sunworks Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 48.33. The average equity rating for SUNW stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $27.47 million, with 44.30 million shares outstanding and 43.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.66M shares, SUNW stock reached a trading volume of 10589255 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Sunworks Inc [SUNW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SUNW shares is $1.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SUNW stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Colliers Securities have made an estimate for Sunworks Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunworks Inc is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for SUNW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11.

SUNW Stock Performance Analysis:

Sunworks Inc [SUNW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.34. With this latest performance, SUNW shares dropped by -21.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SUNW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.21 for Sunworks Inc [SUNW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9590, while it was recorded at 0.5337 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3737 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sunworks Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sunworks Inc [SUNW] shares currently have an operating margin of -17.42 and a Gross Margin at +41.69. Sunworks Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.42.

Return on Total Capital for SUNW is now -38.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -39.76. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -41.27, with Return on Assets sitting at -25.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sunworks Inc [SUNW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.63. Additionally, SUNW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sunworks Inc [SUNW] managed to generate an average of -$45,138 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.47.Sunworks Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.86 and a Current Ratio set at 1.28.

SUNW Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SUNW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sunworks Inc go to 10.00%.

Sunworks Inc [SUNW] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of SUNW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SUNW stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SUNW stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.