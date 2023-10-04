Wall Street Analyst Initiated Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]. What else is Wall St. saying

Applied Materials Inc. [NASDAQ: AMAT] closed the trading session at $136.72 on 10/03/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $135.43, while the highest price level was $140.005. The company report on September 21, 2023 at 1:15 PM that Applied Materials Foundation and Applied Materials Expand Access to High-Quality Education for Students.

Applied Materials

The stocks have a year to date performance of 40.40 percent and weekly performance of 1.97 percent. The stock has been moved at 11.77 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -11.22 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -3.89 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.63M shares, AMAT reached to a volume of 6172239 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMAT shares is $159.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMAT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Applied Materials Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Applied Materials Inc. is set at 3.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMAT in the course of the last twelve months was 16.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.59.

AMAT stock trade performance evaluation

Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.97. With this latest performance, AMAT shares dropped by -11.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 66.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.79 for Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 144.00, while it was recorded at 137.59 for the last single week of trading, and 126.46 for the last 200 days.

Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.96 and a Gross Margin at +46.30. Applied Materials Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.40.

Return on Total Capital for AMAT is now 42.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 36.39. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 53.39, with Return on Assets sitting at 24.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 47.80. Additionally, AMAT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 47.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] managed to generate an average of $197,727 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.98.Applied Materials Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.59 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Applied Materials Inc. go to 13.70%.

Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of AMAT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in AMAT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in AMAT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.