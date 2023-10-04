Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Valero Energy Corp. [VLO]. What else is Wall St. saying

Valero Energy Corp. [NYSE: VLO] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.27% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.65%. The company report on September 12, 2023 at 2:29 PM that Valero Energy Corporation to Announce Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Results on October 26, 2023.

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO) announced today that it will host a conference call on October 26, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss third quarter 2023 earnings results, which will be released earlier that day, and provide an update on company operations.

- Advertisements -

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Persons interested in listening to the conference call may join the webcast on Valero’s Investor Relations website at investorvalero.com.

Over the last 12 months, VLO stock rose by 25.02%. The one-year Valero Energy Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.92. The average equity rating for VLO stock is currently 1.76, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $47.17 billion, with 372.13 million shares outstanding and 351.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.76M shares, VLO stock reached a trading volume of 5761592 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Valero Energy Corp. [VLO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VLO shares is $145.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VLO stock is a recommendation set at 1.76. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Valero Energy Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Valero Energy Corp. is set at 4.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for VLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for VLO in the course of the last twelve months was 4.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.12.

VLO Stock Performance Analysis:

Valero Energy Corp. [VLO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.65. With this latest performance, VLO shares dropped by 0.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.92 for Valero Energy Corp. [VLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 135.46, while it was recorded at 140.90 for the last single week of trading, and 127.06 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Valero Energy Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Valero Energy Corp. [VLO] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.60 and a Gross Margin at +10.17. Valero Energy Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.50.

Return on Total Capital for VLO is now 46.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 34.37. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 54.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Valero Energy Corp. [VLO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 54.00. Additionally, VLO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 47.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Valero Energy Corp. [VLO] managed to generate an average of $1,178,795 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.94.Valero Energy Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.12 and a Current Ratio set at 1.59.

Valero Energy Corp. [VLO] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of VLO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in VLO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in VLO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.