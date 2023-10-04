VIQ Solutions Inc [VQS] is -34.97% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

VIQ Solutions Inc [NASDAQ: VQS] traded at a high on 10/03/23, posting a 27.18 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.17. The company report on September 27, 2023 at 5:30 PM that VIQ Solutions Announces Delisting from Nasdaq and Director Resignation.

VIQ Solutions Inc. (“VIQ” or the “Company”) (TSX and Nasdaq: VQS), a global provider of secure, AI-driven, digital voice and video capture technology and transcription services, today announced that pursuant to its press release of September 30, 2022 announcing receipt of the initial notice of deficiency from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”), the Company received a final delisting notice from Nasdaq on September 26, 2023 due to the continued failure to satisfy the $1.00 minimum bid price listing requirement in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). The Company notified Nasdaq that it would not appeal Nasdaq’s delisting decision. Nasdaq has notified the Company that trading of its common shares will be suspended as of the opening of business on October 5th, 2023. The Company’s common shares will continue to be listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

- Advertisements -

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

After careful consideration, the board of directors of VIQ determined that it was in the overall best interests of the Company not to appeal and delist its common shares from Nasdaq. The decision was made based on several factors, including the board’s assessment of the probability of the Company regaining and maintaining compliance with the continued listing requirements through a reverse stock split, an analysis of the benefits of continued listing of a dual listing weighed against the onerous regulatory burden and significant costs and extensive amount of management’s time, attention and resources expended on regulatory compliance associated with maintaining continued listing requirements.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 36099034 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of VIQ Solutions Inc stands at 42.02% while the volatility over the past one month is 18.25%.

The market cap for VQS stock reached $6.79 million, with 34.65 million shares outstanding and 28.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 121.71K shares, VQS reached a trading volume of 36099034 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about VIQ Solutions Inc [VQS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VQS shares is $0.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VQS stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VIQ Solutions Inc is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for VQS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

How has VQS stock performed recently?

VIQ Solutions Inc [VQS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.17. With this latest performance, VQS shares dropped by -34.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VQS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.56 for VIQ Solutions Inc [VQS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2510, while it was recorded at 0.1653 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3009 for the last 200 days.

VIQ Solutions Inc [VQS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VIQ Solutions Inc [VQS] shares currently have an operating margin of -26.62 and a Gross Margin at +34.55. VIQ Solutions Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.99.

Return on Total Capital for VQS is now -39.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -34.14. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -46.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, VIQ Solutions Inc [VQS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 63.03. Additionally, VQS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, VIQ Solutions Inc [VQS] managed to generate an average of -$23,466 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.10.VIQ Solutions Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.89 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Insider trade positions for VIQ Solutions Inc [VQS]

The top three institutional holders of VQS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in VQS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in VQS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.