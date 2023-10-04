Truist lifts Royal Caribbean Group [RCL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Royal Caribbean Group [NYSE: RCL] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.37% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.07%. The company report on September 19, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Royal Caribbean Group Drives Forward Alternative Fuel Use with The Successful Completion of Biofuel Testing.

Royal Caribbean International’s Symphony of the Seas is the first in the maritime industry to successfully test and use a biofuel blend in Barcelona to reduce the ship’s carbon emissions.

This week, Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) laid important groundwork for the industry’s alternative fuel ambitions by completing over 12 consecutive weeks of biofuel testing in Europe. The company’s steadfast pursuit to find lower-carbon energy solutions is driven by its SEA the Future commitment to sustaining the planet, energizing communities, and accelerating innovation. By introducing methods that reduce emissions today, Royal Caribbean Group is ultimately advancing the decarbonization of its operations.

Over the last 12 months, RCL stock rose by 128.97%. The one-year Royal Caribbean Group stock forecast points to a potential upside of 29.22. The average equity rating for RCL stock is currently 1.74, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $22.23 billion, with 255.24 million shares outstanding and 234.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.91M shares, RCL stock reached a trading volume of 5285116 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Royal Caribbean Group [RCL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RCL shares is $122.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RCL stock is a recommendation set at 1.74. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Royal Caribbean Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Royal Caribbean Group is set at 3.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for RCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for RCL in the course of the last twelve months was 12.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.18.

RCL Stock Performance Analysis:

Royal Caribbean Group [RCL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.07. With this latest performance, RCL shares dropped by -11.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 128.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.92 for Royal Caribbean Group [RCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 99.48, while it was recorded at 91.34 for the last single week of trading, and 79.99 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Royal Caribbean Group Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Royal Caribbean Group [RCL] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.52 and a Gross Margin at +7.25. Royal Caribbean Group’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -24.39.

Return on Total Capital for RCL is now -3.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.77. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -54.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Royal Caribbean Group [RCL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 836.37. Additionally, RCL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 89.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 71.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 760.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 81.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Royal Caribbean Group [RCL] managed to generate an average of -$21,034 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.Royal Caribbean Group’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.18 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Royal Caribbean Group [RCL] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of RCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in RCL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in RCL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.