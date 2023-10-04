Tempo Automation Holdings Inc [TMPO] fell -78.27% so far this year. What now?

Tempo Automation Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: TMPO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 18.06% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 20.31%. The company report on September 21, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc. Receives a Default Notice From its Senior Lender Consortium.

On September 15, 2023, Tempo OpCo received a notice from the Agent stating that Tempo OpCo had breached the Loan Documents (as defined in the Loan Agreement) and that an event of default under the Loan Agreement had occurred as a result of, among other things, (i) Tempo OpCo’s failure to make the monthly payments due for July 2023 and each month thereafter, (ii) the occurrence of a Material Adverse Effect (as defined in the Loan Agreement), (iii) Ryan Benton ceasing to serve as Tempo OpCo’s Chief Financial Officer and (iv) Tempo OpCo suspending its business operations. As a result of such events of default, the Agent declared all amounts owed under the Loan Documents to be in default and demanded that Tempo OpCo immediately pay such amounts, including, but not limited to, the entire indebtedness under the Loan Agreement, plus accruing interest, late charges and fees and any costs incurred by the Lenders. Additionally, as a result of such events of default, the Lenders terminated any and all commitments and obligations of the Lenders under the Loan Documents, including without limitation, any obligation for the Lenders to lend money or make other loan funds available to or for the benefit of Tempo OpCo.

Over the last 12 months, TMPO stock dropped by -98.34%. The one-year Tempo Automation Holdings Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 96.6. The average equity rating for TMPO stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.23 million, with 26.33 million shares outstanding and 12.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.15M shares, TMPO stock reached a trading volume of 32053068 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Tempo Automation Holdings Inc [TMPO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TMPO shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TMPO stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tempo Automation Holdings Inc is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for TMPO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.35.

TMPO Stock Performance Analysis:

Tempo Automation Holdings Inc [TMPO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.31. With this latest performance, TMPO shares dropped by -29.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -79.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TMPO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.26 for Tempo Automation Holdings Inc [TMPO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2423, while it was recorded at 0.1484 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6556 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tempo Automation Holdings Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tempo Automation Holdings Inc [TMPO] shares currently have an operating margin of -392.08 and a Gross Margin at +10.90. Tempo Automation Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1202.18.

Return on Total Capital for TMPO is now -46.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -163.35. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -164.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -115.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tempo Automation Holdings Inc [TMPO] managed to generate an average of -$1,957,446 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.Tempo Automation Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.12 and a Current Ratio set at 0.18.

Tempo Automation Holdings Inc [TMPO] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of TMPO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in TMPO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in TMPO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.