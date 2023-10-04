TD Cowen lifts Hostess Brands Inc [TWNK] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Hostess Brands Inc [NASDAQ: TWNK] slipped around -0.03 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $33.26 at the close of the session, down -0.09%. The company report on September 11, 2023 at 8:00 AM that The J. M. Smucker Co. to Acquire Hostess Brands to Accelerate Focus on Convenient Consumer Occasions.

Expands the Company’s family of beloved brands in attractive categories with the addition of iconic snacking brands..

Furthers the Company’s ability to delight consumers with convenient food options across more snacking and meal occasions..

Hostess Brands Inc stock is now 48.22% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TWNK Stock saw the intraday high of $33.32 and lowest of $33.25 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 33.74, which means current price is +54.05% above from all time high which was touched on 09/13/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.66M shares, TWNK reached a trading volume of 5161777 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Hostess Brands Inc [TWNK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TWNK shares is $33.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TWNK stock is a recommendation set at 2.78. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Hostess Brands Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hostess Brands Inc is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for TWNK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for TWNK in the course of the last twelve months was 39.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.47.

How has TWNK stock performed recently?

Hostess Brands Inc [TWNK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.83. With this latest performance, TWNK shares gained by 17.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TWNK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.09 for Hostess Brands Inc [TWNK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.66, while it was recorded at 33.34 for the last single week of trading, and 25.28 for the last 200 days.

Hostess Brands Inc [TWNK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hostess Brands Inc [TWNK] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.42 and a Gross Margin at +32.21. Hostess Brands Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.09.

Return on Total Capital for TWNK is now 7.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.34, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hostess Brands Inc [TWNK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 55.81. Additionally, TWNK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 55.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hostess Brands Inc [TWNK] managed to generate an average of $58,641 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.Hostess Brands Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.47 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for Hostess Brands Inc [TWNK]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TWNK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hostess Brands Inc go to 9.10%.

Insider trade positions for Hostess Brands Inc [TWNK]

The top three institutional holders of TWNK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in TWNK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in TWNK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.