TAL Education Group ADR [TAL] Is Currently -4.17 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

TAL Education Group ADR [NYSE: TAL] plunged by -$0.38 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $8.93 during the day while it closed the day at $8.74. The company report on September 28, 2023 at 5:00 AM that TAL Education Group to Announce Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results on October 26, 2023.

TAL Education Group (“TAL” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TAL), a smart learning solutions provider in China, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 ended August 31, 2023, before the market opens on Thursday, October 26, 2023.

- Advertisements -

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The Company will host a corresponding conference call and live webcast at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 p.m. Beijing Time) on Thursday, October 26, 2023.

TAL Education Group ADR stock has also gained 10.21% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TAL stock has inclined by 44.70% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 30.06% and gained 23.97% year-on date.

The market cap for TAL stock reached $4.28 billion, with 489.49 million shares outstanding and 485.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.23M shares, TAL reached a trading volume of 3964658 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about TAL Education Group ADR [TAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TAL shares is $8.01 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TAL stock is a recommendation set at 1.87. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for TAL Education Group ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TAL Education Group ADR is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for TAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.64.

TAL stock trade performance evaluation

TAL Education Group ADR [TAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.21. With this latest performance, TAL shares gained by 17.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 76.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.27 for TAL Education Group ADR [TAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.32, while it was recorded at 8.97 for the last single week of trading, and 6.84 for the last 200 days.

TAL Education Group ADR [TAL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TAL Education Group ADR [TAL] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.12 and a Gross Margin at +57.21. TAL Education Group ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.30.

Return on Total Capital for TAL is now -2.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.32. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TAL Education Group ADR [TAL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.10. Additionally, TAL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TAL Education Group ADR [TAL] managed to generate an average of -$11,591 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.TAL Education Group ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.53 and a Current Ratio set at 3.59.

TAL Education Group ADR [TAL]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of TAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in TAL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in TAL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.