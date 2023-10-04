Sunpower Corp [SPWR] Is Currently -2.58 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Sunpower Corp [NASDAQ: SPWR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.58% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -9.95%. The company report on September 21, 2023 at 4:30 PM that SunPower to Announce Third Quarter 2023 Results on November 1, 2023.

Event to be webcast online at https://bit.ly/spwrearnings.

SunPower Corp. (NASDAQ:SPWR) will discuss its third quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, Nov. 1 at 8:00 a.m. ET. Analysts intending to participate in the Q&A session must register for a personal link and dial-in at: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI96173d8484274738917b9dc19795f661.

Over the last 12 months, SPWR stock dropped by -76.24%. The one-year Sunpower Corp stock forecast points to a potential upside of 43.84. The average equity rating for SPWR stock is currently 2.92, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $959.17 million, with 174.27 million shares outstanding and 86.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.78M shares, SPWR stock reached a trading volume of 6578768 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Sunpower Corp [SPWR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPWR shares is $9.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPWR stock is a recommendation set at 2.92. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Sunpower Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on Oct-04-23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunpower Corp is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPWR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.66.

SPWR Stock Performance Analysis:

Sunpower Corp [SPWR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.95. With this latest performance, SPWR shares dropped by -24.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPWR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.11 for Sunpower Corp [SPWR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.50, while it was recorded at 5.90 for the last single week of trading, and 12.20 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sunpower Corp Fundamentals:

Sunpower Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.68 and a Current Ratio set at 1.35.

SPWR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SPWR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sunpower Corp go to 52.70%.

Sunpower Corp [SPWR] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of SPWR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SPWR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SPWR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.