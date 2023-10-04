SIGNA Sports United N.V. [SSU] fell -97.11% so far this year. What now?

SIGNA Sports United N.V. [NYSE: SSU] closed the trading session at $0.14 on 10/03/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.135, while the highest price level was $0.1615. The company report on October 2, 2023 at 7:30 AM that SIGNA Sports United N.V. Accelerates Strategic Realignment and Restructuring Program.

Subdued demand and market overstock continue to severely adversely impact the Company’s financial results and liquidity.

Key restructuring measures include the termination or winding down of non-performing assets, the rightsizing of under-performing business units as well as the evaluation of disposals of non-core assets.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -97.11 percent and weekly performance of -55.84 percent. The stock has been moved at -95.73 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -84.08 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -95.34 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 345.48K shares, SSU reached to a volume of 9151911 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about SIGNA Sports United N.V. [SSU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SSU shares is $3.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SSU stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for SIGNA Sports United N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on July 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SIGNA Sports United N.V. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for SSU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11.

SSU stock trade performance evaluation

SIGNA Sports United N.V. [SSU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -55.84. With this latest performance, SSU shares dropped by -84.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -95.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SSU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 8.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 6.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 12.79 for SIGNA Sports United N.V. [SSU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4215, while it was recorded at 0.2209 for the last single week of trading, and 3.2274 for the last 200 days.

SIGNA Sports United N.V. [SSU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SIGNA Sports United N.V. [SSU] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.42 and a Gross Margin at +11.31. SIGNA Sports United N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -50.74.

Return on Total Capital for SSU is now -8.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -82.65. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -112.40, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SIGNA Sports United N.V. [SSU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 40.82. Additionally, SSU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 36.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.12.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 22.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.07.SIGNA Sports United N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.43 and a Current Ratio set at 1.36.

SIGNA Sports United N.V. [SSU]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of SSU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SSU stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SSU stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.