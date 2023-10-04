Sempra [SRE] moved up 1.64: Why It’s Important

Sempra [NYSE: SRE] closed the trading session at $66.34 on 10/03/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $63.75, while the highest price level was $66.68. The company report on September 27, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Tania Ortiz Mena Appointed President of Sempra Infrastructure.

Sempra Infrastructure, a subsidiary of Sempra (NYSE: SRE) (BMV: SRE), today announced that Tania Ortiz Mena has been appointed president of Sempra Infrastructure. In this role, Ortiz Mena will lead the company’s three business lines – clean power, energy networks, and LNG and net-zero solutions. Ortiz Mena most recently served as group president of clean power and energy networks at Sempra Infrastructure. With a professional career spanning more than 23 years in the Sempra family of companies, she has held various roles including serving as IEnova’s chief executive officer, chief development officer and vice president of development and external affairs.

- Advertisements -

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

“Tania’s extensive experience and exemplary leadership will continue to drive our growth strategy and commitment to facilitate a responsible energy transition, guided by our vision of delivering energy for a better world,” said Justin Bird, CEO of Sempra Infrastructure. “I am confident that Tania’s vast expertise will continue to position Sempra Infrastructure as a champion of innovative energy solutions.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -14.15 percent and weekly performance of -4.16 percent. The stock has been moved at -11.30 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -5.31 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -9.26 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.31M shares, SRE reached to a volume of 4235468 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sempra [SRE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SRE shares is $83.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SRE stock is a recommendation set at 1.84. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Sempra shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 23, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sempra is set at 1.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for SRE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.83.

SRE stock trade performance evaluation

Sempra [SRE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.16. With this latest performance, SRE shares dropped by -5.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SRE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.34 for Sempra [SRE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 71.43, while it was recorded at 67.36 for the last single week of trading, and 74.77 for the last 200 days.

Sempra [SRE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sempra [SRE] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.67 and a Gross Margin at +26.75. Sempra’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.75.

Return on Total Capital for SRE is now 6.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.30. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sempra [SRE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 108.64. Additionally, SRE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 95.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sempra [SRE] managed to generate an average of $135,508 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.Sempra’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.53 and a Current Ratio set at 0.57.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Sempra [SRE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SRE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sempra go to 4.14%.

Sempra [SRE]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of SRE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SRE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SRE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.